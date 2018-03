RCMP say an accident has closed Route 11 near Six Roads, about 15 kilometres north of Tracadie-Sheila.

Traffic is being detoured at Losier Settlement on Route 150 until Chemin Grand Carey.

Due to a collision, Highway 11 near Six Roads is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted. — @RCMPNB

It is not known how long that section of the highway will be closed.