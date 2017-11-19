An 80-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died in Tabusintac, N.B., after the vehicle she was in left the road and landed in a ditch.

At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the small community on the edge of the Acadian Peninsula.

A woman from the Lunenberg area, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cpl. Nick Arbour.

The driver and two other passengers, Arbour said, were transported to hospital and are expected to survive.

The investigation is still ongoing, though he said neither speed nor alcohol was a factor.