A 27- year-old man, who is unlawfully at large from a custodial sentence, has been spotted in the City of Miramichi, according to a news released issued by the police force.

Anyone who sees Issac Moffat-Swasson should not approach him, but contact police immediately, say Campbellton RCMP. (RCMP)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Issac Moffat-Swasson. Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him but to call police immediately.

Last week, RCMP in Campbellton, N.B., about 180 kilometers north of Miramichi, issued a release asking for the public's help in locating Moffit-Swasson as they believed he was in the Restigouche area.

Moffit-Swasson who is from Listuguj, Quebec is described as six feet one inch tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and a shaved head.

He also has tattoos on his face, neck, arms, chest and back, including a crown on top of his left eyebrow and black teardrops under both eyes.

Police are asking anyone with any information on Moffit-Swasson's location to contact the RCMP or Miramichi Police.