A fugitive from Quebec has been arrested by RCMP in Campbellton, N.B.

RCMP located and arrested Isaac Moffat-Swasson, 27, at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, after receiving information from the public that he had been seen in the area, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP had been receiving tips from the public over the last several days.

"Every time we went to check the tips he wasn't there, but last night we got one and we found him," said Sgt. René Labbe.

Moffat-Swasson will remain in jail for the weekend and will likely be transported back to a federal institution next week, Labbe added.

Moffat-Swasson is from Listuguj, which is on the other side of the Restigouche River from Campbellton.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest when he didn't return to jail after being issued a pass, Labbe said.

He was arrested without incident and has been remanded into custody.

Last week, he was believed to have been spotted in Miramichi, N.B.