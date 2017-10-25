New Brunswickers will learn Wednesday morning what retail model the provincial government plans to use to sell recreational marijuana when it becomes legal in July 2018.

A news conference that will include Finance Minister Cathy Rogers is being held at 9 a.m.

Last week, NB Liquor called for proposals for retail spaces to sell cannabis in 15 New Brunswick communities.

The Crown corporation's tender called for 3,000-square-foot spaces and suggested the spaces will not be attached to the agency's liquor stores.

The facilities are to be "substantially completed" by May 31, 2018, the ad says.

In September, the province announced it had formed a new Crown corporation to oversee the sale of recreational marijuana.

At the time Rogers also said the Crown corporation won't run retail operations, and that the province would work with "another entity" to do so.

It appears details of who that other entity may be will be revealed at the news conference.

The province has signed agreements with two cannabis producers, Organigram and Canopy Growth, to be suppliers.

They will supply at least nine million grams a year for sale in the adult recreational use market.

An interim report in June recommended legalized marijuana be sold through a Crown corporation.