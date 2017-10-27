A mentoring program that puts UNB Saint John students into the classroom at Hazen White-St. Francis School in the city's north end has grown to embrace Syrian students and their parents.

Ramsha Al-Hamwi says the one-on-one tutoring from Promise Partnership benefits all four of her children and she appreciates the help with casual conversation.

"It's good to speak with a Canadian and to know how they speak," Al-Hamwi said.

"Like you drink coffee and just speak. Not learning. Just speak. That make your English, maybe, develop."

Ramsha Al-Hamwi says the one-on-one tutoring at Hazen White-St. Francis School has helped her and her children. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

The program is heavily promoted on campus, and as many as 150 students volunteer, said UNB Saint John vice-president Robert MacKinnon.

"Our students are involved on a fairly large scale," he said.

An hour a week

MacKinnon said the partnership started in 2010, with the university students spending one hour per week with the younger students.

It aims to get students from kindergarten through Grade 8 at Hazen White-St. Francis better prepared for high school.

Robert MacKinnon says as many as 150 students volunteer their time but more volunteers are needed to match each of the 207 students in the school with a mentor. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Business student Kenya Plut has returned to the Promise Partnership for a second year.

"This is the highlight of my week, honestly," said Plut, who's been paired with a Grade 1 child from Syria.

"I think he's going to be mayor one day."

New relationships

Plut said she starts her time with her student by reading books. Then they move on to games. They've developed their own versions of checkers and Uno.

"I mean, I'm really busy and really stressed. But to get to come read books that I read as a kid and colour for a bit, is so relaxing."

"I don't think this is just for the kids. I know that I grow as a person when I do stuff like that."

In addition to providing numeracy and literacy support, the program also tries to foster new relationships.

Mentors say they're teaching academic skills and social skills at the same time.

The goal is to have a mentor matched with each one of the 207 students at the school, which has not been done this school year.

Promise Partnership is still looking for more volunteers.