Three New Brunswick educators have been recognized among the top 40 school principals in the country.

Wayne Annis of Keswick Valley Memorial School in Burtts Corner, Matthew Bedard of Seawood Elementary School in Saint John and Nancy Matthews of Riverview Middle School all made The Learning Partnership's list of Outstanding Principals

"It's certainly an honour and I feel humbled by this whole experience," Annis said on CBC New Brunswick's Shift.

The principals are nominated by parents, colleagues and community members, and chosen by a national selection committee. It's administered by The Learning Partnership, a national charitable organization "dedicated to support, promote and advance publicly funded education in Canada."

The New Brunswick trio will receive their awards at the annual Canada's Outstanding Principals gala Feb. 28 in Toronto.

Annis said he's fortunate to have such talented teachers at Keswick Valley.

"I see myself as one member of a very strong educational team and I have the great opportunity of working with some dedicated professionals who care a lot about children," he said.

'An interesting journey'

Annis also spends time teaching in the classroom. He said beyond the curriculum, it's important to prepare the students to be good global citizens and foster a "social sense of learning."

"We want them to have academic skills, and succeed in life, problem solving, conflict resolution, fit right in in the workplace," he said.

"It's been an interesting journey to see those skills blossom in our children."