Some gas stations across the province were extra busy Wednesday as consumers made sure to fill up before a predicted gas increase of 14 cents a litre goes into effect at midnight.

There were lineups at some stations including the Fredericton Costco where employees were directing traffic as vehicles lined up to fill their tanks.

Truck driver Charles Turner arrived with a trailer filled with gas from the Irving refinery and expected to be back again with another load.

"Between the two loads I'll be bringing around 115,000 litres," Turner said.

But he admitted he was a little surprised at the line ups.

"What people will do to save a $1.50."

But for some, saving that money on a fill-up is important.

"So I saved, what, $14.00? It was worth coming this morning, but I had no choice," said J.C. Angers after he filled his truck.

Sheila Kilburn stopped and filled her car. "I knew the price of gas was going up, so I decided to fill up today."

But while consumers are saving before the predicted price hike, New Brunswick retailers are losing.

Two fuel deliveries were expected to be made at Costco in Fredericton Wednesday to keep up with the demand before the price increase. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The Thursday price rise is a delayed reaction to Hurricane Harvey, which caused turmoil in petroleum markets and rising street prices across much of eastern North America all last week.

The wholesale prices of gasoline jumped 14 cents per litre last week as Harvey slammed Texas oil refineries and petroleum traders in New York bid prices up rapidly.

New Brunswick has a weekly maximum for which gas can be sold that is set just at midnight every Wednesday. Any increases in fuel prices retailers pay their wholesalers, generally can't be passed on to consumers until that weekly price reset.

PEI raised gasoline 9.2 cents last night in a special price setting 10 days ahead of schedule. https://t.co/x2YNfiRP7J — @cbcjones

"We get killed," said Jerry Scholten, a New Brunswick retailer. "One of the weaknesses of the regulation is that there is this foreshadowing that takes place. In cases like this, we get hammered."

Diesel prices are also likely to rise in New Brunswick on Thursday but were less affected by Harvey than gasoline and are expected to increase by five cents or less.

The last major one-day price increase on gasoline in New Brunswick was 12.8 cents on Sept. 13, 2008. That was triggered by another hurricane hitting Texas — Ike — but the increase lasted less than a week.