NB Power is backing out of its controversial "weather tax."

The utility announced Friday it is seeking permission from the Energy and Utilities Board to withdraw its request for a rate adjustment to help cover storm-related costs.

"NB Power has heard from our shareholder [the province] and our customers who are anxious about the impact of the adjustment mechanism and we are listening to those concerns," president and CEO Gaëtan Thomas said in a statement.

"We recognize that our customers are uncomfortable with the uncertainty an adjustment mechanism may create."

The move comes one day after it was revealed Premier Brian Gallant sent an email to Thomas on Wednesday, saying he was against the proposal.

"I am strongly opposed to the idea of a 'weather tax' and would consider overruling the adjustment mechanism via legislation should it be supported by the EUB," Gallant wrote in a seven-line note that was leaked to CBC News.

NB Power's board of directors has asked management to "respectfully seek permission" from the regulator to withdraw its adjustment mechanism request "in order to explore all options available for recovering these costs and to engage stakeholders in discussions on the matter," the statement said.

NB Power outlined its intention to apply for a storm damage surcharge last October in response to a request made by the Energy and Utilities Board that it investigate the idea. It is part of the utility's ongoing 2018/19 general rate application.

The rate hearings are scheduled to continue Monday in Saint John.