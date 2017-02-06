Some people in northeast New Brunswick are dealing with power outages again.

About 167 homes and businesses had no electricity as of 11 a.m.

The bulk of them, about 154, are on the Acadian Peninsula, where thousands of NB Power customers went days without power following the ice storm that hit nearly two weeks ago.

NB Power spokeswoman Marie Andrée Bolduc said the latest outages are new ones, caused by lingering ice and high winds in the area.

Crews are responding to them, she said.

Meanwhile, members of the Canadian Forces Forces who were called in to help deal with the power failures on the Acadian Peninsula have started to head home.

About 70 troops left the area for 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown on Sunday night, when NB Power had managed to get the number of power outages down to zero, as of 6:30 p.m.

Maj. Yoann Leclerc-Desjardins said 150 troops remain on the ground and will do a final check to be sure they are no longer needed.