More than 6,700 NB Power customers without electricity

Thousands of NB Power customers lost power Thursday morning.

Just as power was restored to about 2,100 customers in York, Sunbury, Kings and Queens counties, the lights went out for 6,700 customers in Restigouche County.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said crews were dispatched to the affected areas. Some of the outages were related to a single equipment failure at a substation, he said.

Parts of New Brunswick had lightning overnight. The province can expect between 10 and 20 mm of rain throughout the day, with northeasterly winds blowing between 25 and 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h.