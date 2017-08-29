Power has been restored to more than 20,000 homes and businesses in northwestern New Brunswick and across the border in Maine after an unplanned outage Tuesday morning.

The cause of the outages, which hit shortly before 10:30 a.m. AT., is still under investigation, NB Power spokesperson Marie-Andrée Bolduc told CBC News.

"It was a transmission outage affecting a few different sub-stations in the area," she said in an email shortly after noon.

Emera Maine tweeted that the cause remains unknown, but that "the issue was on the Canadian side."

In a previous tweet to one of its customers, the utility said a transmission line in Canada that helps supply power to the affected area of the state had "tripped."

Power was fully restored on both sides of the border within about an hour and a half.

At the peak of the outages, about 9,600 NB Power customers and more than 11,000 of Emera Maine's customers in Aroostook County were affected.

The majority of the outages in New Brunswick were in the Edmundston and Saint-Léonard areas.