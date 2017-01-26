As NB Power crews scramble to restore electricity to more than 78,000 customers across the province, Gordon Mitton of Kings County has stopped watching for updates.

He's settling in for a long wait.

"I suppose being in the country, they're not really in a big hurry for us," he said on Thursday morning.

Mitton, who lives in the Parish of Kars, which has an estimated population of 400, said he's used to it by now.

"We chose to live here, so that's half their argument," he said, over the hum of generators along Valley Road.

NB Power has said its restoration efforts are prioritized by focusing on high-priority incidents affecting large numbers of customers and emergencies.

As of 1:30 p.m., the utility hoped to have 99 per cent of customers in Fredericton, Rothesay, St. Stephen, Woodstock, Bathurst and Eel River back online by the end of the day, 80 per cent in Moncton and Sussex and 60 per cent in Tracadie, Miramichi, Sackville, Shediac and Bouctouche.

Gordon Mitton and his Valley Road neighbours in Kars also had 'a little excitement' in October 2015, when they waited two and a half weeks for their washed-out road to be repaired. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

As for Mitton and approximately 167 of his neighbours, whose homes went dark on Wednesday around 3 p.m., NB Power's website listed the estimated restoration time as: "Assessment is in progress."

"What can you do?" Mitton asked with a shrug.

He admitted he's worried about all the food in his deep freeze that is starting to thaw.

But he considers himself one of the lucky ones.

​"We are fortunate, I guess. We have bottled water and a generator," and a wood stove to cook with.

Still, it's getting tiring, said Mitton. He's passing the time by building fires and playing with his dogs.

"Every year we have to have a little excitement," he said.

In October 2015, heavy rainfall destroyed Valley Road, leaving area residents without access for about two and a half weeks.