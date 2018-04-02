Power restored after tree falls on NB Power line
A downed line on Fredericton's Ring Road meant more than 1,000 NB Power customers were without power for several hours this morning.
The outage affected about 1,000 residents in the Nashwaaksis area of Fredericton
Almost all 1,150 customers affected by a downed NB Power lines have had their power restored as of 12:40 p.m.
A tree came down on a power line on Fredericton's Ring Road at around 10 a.m. Easter Monday, causing a tripped breaker at the Nashwaaksis substation.
All but 62 customers had their power back by 12:30 p.m. said Marc Belliveau, NB Power spokesperson.
The outage lasted for two and a half hours.