Power restored after tree falls on NB Power line

Almost all 1,150 customers affected by a downed NB Power lines have had their power restored as of 12:40 p.m.

A tree came down on a power line on Fredericton's Ring Road at around 10 a.m. Easter Monday, causing a tripped breaker at the Nashwaaksis substation.

All but 62 customers had their power back by 12:30 p.m. said Marc Belliveau, NB Power spokesperson.

The outage lasted for two and a half hours.