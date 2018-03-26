NB Power says a settlement it reached with several insurers will allow it to ask for a lower rate increase than the two per cent now being considered by the Energy and Utilities Board.

The settlement was with insurers that underwrote a construction all-risk insurance policy during the refurbishment project at the Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station, the utility said.

"This is a great day for NB Power and the people of New Brunswick," Gaëtan Thomas, NB Power the president and CEO said in a news release.

"While the specific details of this insurance settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement at this time, we do know that the settlement allows us to seek a lower rate increase for all New Brunswickers in the current hearing."

As a result, the utility's board of directors has asked management to seek permission from the Energy and Utilities Board to temporarily adjourn the current hearings so NB Power can assess the implications of the settlement on the general rate application for 2018-19.

It is expected that the overall rate increase will be adjusted down from the original overall request of two per cent.

"NB Power is pleased to have resolved this matter and to be in a position to share the benefits of this settlement with our rate payers," he said.