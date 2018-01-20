Thousands of people in Moncton and surrounding areas woke up without electricity Saturday morning and it could be several hours before it is restored.

At 10:00 a.m., 12,751 NB Power customers were without power, with most of the outages concentrated in the Riverview area.

As of 2:00 p.m., crews restored approximately half of the customers affected by transferring them to another source and repairs were ongoing to the remaining 6,000 without power in Moncton, NB Power tweeted, with another 154 in Kent also without power.

Marie Andree Bolduc, who speaks for the utility, said the outages are a result of an equipment failure in a remote location in the woods.

She said as crews make repairs, the company will try to transfer customers to another source.

According to NB Power's outage map, many customers will get their power back by 5:00p.m., but many may have to wait until as late as 9 p.m. to have their electricity restored.