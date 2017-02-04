As temperatures plunge to lows of –29 C, NB Power continues work to reconnect over 1,200 customers in northeastern New Brunswick.

As of 11 a.m. AT Saturday, there are 1,231 customers without power on the Acadian Peninsula and nine in the Miramichi region.

The majority of the customers still waiting for reconnection after the ice storm are spread among a number of communities including Pigeon Hill, Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël and Lamèque.

According to NB Power website, less than 1500 customers without power. Yesterday's 3,000 cut in half if this is accurate pic.twitter.com/WXcrBIi3da — @YardCBC

Temperatures dropped to –27 C overnight and the windchill Saturday morning was –29. Temperatures will reach a high of –12 C. The wind will be from the west 20 km/h this morning and will become northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.

On Friday, NB Power director Bernard Roy said power crews from across Eastern Canada were working to have the majority reconnected by the weekend. Crews were able to bring over half of the more than 3,000 customers online by Friday night.

Roy said complex outages to some customers because of damaged equipment may delay restoration efforts.

At its height, more than 130,000 customers across the province were without power. In total, about 200,000 customers have been affected by the ice storm.

Warming centre closes

Now that customers have been reconnected in the Neguac region, the warming centre set up at the Royal Canadian Legion will close today.

NB Power is hoping to have power restored to all of its customers this weekend. (CBC)

Tabusintac resident Doris Kenny said she was grateful for the centre during the nine days she was without power at her home on the Grattan Road. It was restored Thursday.

"Now we are trying to get ourselves back together and start living again," she said.

Kenny was critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the warming centre on Friday night.

''I find he's coming quite late. It's been over a week we're living this. When something happens at the other end of the world, the government is right there. And it's not over.''

Help needed

Trudeau visited two warming centres, the one in Neguac and one in Lamè​que to thank volunteers and ensure that the most vulnerable storm victims will continue to receive help in the coming weeks and months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the Royal Canadian Legion in Neguac. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Neguac resident Serge Aubrey said many are hurting financially in a region heavily dependent on seasonal work.

"People here live week by week, or check by check. And they have a budget.''

Aubrey said many had to use what little money they had on extra food, drinking water and in some cases, to buy generators.

''It's not just one little town here. We're talking the entire peninsula, major — the biggest disaster we ever seen.''