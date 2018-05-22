Electric charging stations coming to provincial parks this summer

The New Brunswick government will add 12 charging stations to parks and tourist attractions in a province where, as of last September, fewer than 100 electric cars are registered.

But the provincial government says it wants to be ready for an expected increase in electric vehicles. The utility hopes the chargers will encourage drivers to shift to electric.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture said it will add standard level-2 electric charging stations at:

Mactaquac Provincial Park

Parlee Beach Provincial Park

De la Republique Provincial Park

New River Beach Provincial Park

Hopewell Rocks

Village Historique Acadien

The eCharge program run by NB Power already has 31 standard level-2 charging stations, which can recharge both plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles. At the province's 18 fast-charging stations, an all-electric vehicle can be 80 per cent recharged in a half-hour.

NB Power is using these three charging stations in Fredericton for research in energy efficiency. (Redmond Shannon/CBC)

The utility indicated earlier that it would add more charging stations this year under a a $3 million program.

"The province is the fastest-growing electric vehicle market in the country, with a 124 per cent year-over-year increase," the statement Tuesday said.

In April, reports submitted to the Energy and Utilities Board revealed that several charging stations were only used one hour a week in December 2017.

Kings Landing, opened in 1974, will be one of the parks to receive an electric charging station. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

But the utility said it believed adding more charging stations would encourage more electric vehicle sales.

Shelia Legacé, a spokesperson for NB Power, said a network of charging stations reduces "range anxiety" for drivers of electric vehicles.

"Therefore, encouraging more people to adopt electric vehicles."

Of the 95 or so electric vehicles registered in the province, NB Power owns 26 and the rest are owned by a variety of private organizations.

Environment Minister Andrew Harvey said the charging stations are a response to demand and will helping support a cleaner economy.

"Installing charging stations at our provincial parks and attractions ensures our government is meeting the increased demand for cleaner transportation methods for our tourist and residents," he said.

Parlee Beach Provincial Park, one of the province's most popular tourist draws, will also get a station. (Paul Hantiuk/CBC)

NB Power said it needs to be prepared for increased use of electric vehicles.

"NB Power wants to ensure that it can serve these customers and also ensure these vehicles don't have a negative impact on the power grid," Legacé said.