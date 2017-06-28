How did a fire engine red piano prominently displaying a Canadian flag end up on top of an old bridge pier, along the Bartibog River?

Well, once you find the mastermind behind it, he will tell you it takes a lot of hard work.

This is not the first piano George MacDonald of Bartibog Bridge, about 15 kilometres north of Miramichi, has put up on the pier.

"It's just a thing, I don't know why," said the 77-year-old. "I like doing stuff like that."

The pianos have attracted a lot of attention over the past 20 years. And MacDonald has learned from each of those experiences, what to do to make a piano last once it's in place.

Commuters on Highway 11 got used to seeing the pianos perched high up on the cement pillar and when the last one disappeared a few years ago, they asked locals when another piano would return.

Many people wondered how it got there, guessing a helicopter was used or a big crane. MacDonald said he went along with the stories, keeping his involvement a secret for a long time.

But he figured with Canada celebrating its 150th birthday, now was as good a time as any to put another one up. So with some prodding and encouragement from his family, he got to work on an old piano his grandson had given him.

"They brought the piano down here to me and put it in my shed and I left it there for quite a while before I started doing anything to it."

Lots of work

The piano was falling apart, giving MacDonald extra work to put lots of screws in it to hold it together. Then he added caulking to seal all the cracks to keep out the rain and snow.

George MacDonald of Bartibog Bridge had lots of help from family and friends to get the piano up on the pier. (Submitted by Norma MacGregor)

Finally it was ready to go and the family had to set a day for placement.

"Somebody said we should put it up three days before the big day comes, and then my grandson comes last week and says, 'No, we've got to put it up before that.'"

So on June 24 a large group of people met at the shore and got to work.

Ladders were taken to the site as well as a small boat, all important pieces of equipment to get the piano in place.

"My grandson rounded up a lot of people to help," said MacDonald, who didn't know half of those in attendance but appreciated the help.

"I was just standing on the shore giving orders," he said. "Somebody told me I should have a white hat on."

Hoisted onto a pier

The piano was loaded onto the boat and taken to the pier. With about five men on top and three at the bottom, the red piano was hoisted up, using the ladders.

A crew works to slide the piano onto a boat to take out to the pier. (Submitted by Norma MacGregor)

"I put runners on the back of the piano to make a track so it would slide on the ladders."

After it was in place, steel braces were attached to the piano and pier to hold the instrument, securely in place. MacDonald said he lost one of the first pianos he had put on the pier because he only used wooden braces.

In addition to the Canadian flag that adorns the front of the piano, are the New Brunswick and Acadian flags.

George MacDonald, the mastermind behind putting pianos up on the old bridge piers, watches the crew work to secure the piano in place. (Submitted by Norma MacGregor)

After hours of work, the piano was in place.

Those who gathered, including MacDonald's wife, Vicki, celebrated with a drink of warm Hermits wine. MacDonald laughed when he said one guy spit the drink out, it tasted so bad.

"We handed it around and everybody had a drink out of the bottle."

Tradition lives on

MacDonald said their work drew lots of attention as vehicles driving by honked their horns in appreciation.

A bottle of warn Hermits wine was shared by George and Vicki MacDonald to celebrate the placement of the new piano on the old Bartibog Bridge pier. (Submitted by Norma MacGregor)

"We got lots of calls after it was done, people saying, 'I'm some glad he got that piano back up there because we were waiting for it.'"

MacDonald said he thinks this piano will last four years, but he's not sure he'll be putting up another one. However, his family is committed to the project and he's sure the Bartibog Bridge piano tradition will live on.