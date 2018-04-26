Petit-Rocher man killed in 3-vehicle collision

One man was killed and another injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision on Route 11 in Madran, about 35 kilometres north of Bathurst.

Police responded to the crash at 1:50 p.m.

They said a vehicle travelling north crossed the centre line and struck a vehicle heading south, police said. A third vehicle, also travelling south, was unable to avoid the initial crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 60-year-old man from Petit-Rocher, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

A 23-year-old man from Dieppe, who was driving the second vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 39-year-old woman from Nova Scotia, was not injured.

Bathurst RCMP are continuing to investigate.