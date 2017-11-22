Across the country, doctors are writing prescriptions for smaller amounts of addictive painkillers.

But not in New Brunswick.

The province is bucking a national trend that is seeing the quantity of opioids prescribed to Canadians decreasing, according to new data released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

This comes as provincial public health officials have ramped up monitoring of opioid overdoses to try to understand the scope of the problem.

Last year, New Brunswickers were prescribed 7.3 days worth of opioids on average.

That's a six per cent increase from 2012.

"The trend that stands out is the continued increase in opioid dispensing in New Brunswick," Jordan Hunt, the insitute's manager of pharmaceutical information, said in an interview.

Nationally, Canadians received 6.2 days worth of opioids on average, down nine per cent from 2012.

New national opioid treatment guidelines, along with the province's long-awaited prescription monitoring program, could eventually bring New Brunswick more in line with the rest of the country, Hunt said.

Only three provinces — Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta and Manitoba — are prescribing higher quantities of opioids on average than New Brunswick, the data shows.

Higher quantities of a deadly drug

The institute's data includes prescriptions funded by public programs and private insurance companies.

It also offers a window into the opioids prescribed most often to Canadians.

The most popular opioid in New Brunswick is hydromorphone, also known as Dilaudid.

Between 2012 and 2016, the average daily dose of that drug increased 33 per cent in the province.

Hydromorphone prescribing is up across the country, likely replacing prescriptions for Oxycodone, another addictive opioid pictured in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/Canadian Press)

It can be a deadly drug. Dilaudid was involved in more fatal, accidental New Brunswick drug overdoses than any other opioid between 2008 and 2016, according to a database kept by CBC News. Dilaudid was involved in 57 fatal overdoses during those years.

Hydromorphone use is up across the country, likely replacing some prescriptions that used to be for Oxycontin, Hunt said.

"It's also important to remember opioids do play an important role in treating pain," he said.

"It's about measuring the benefits and risks and then using it only where appropriate."

At least 17 deaths linked to opioids

Nationally, Hunt suspects it will take a while to reverse prescribing trends.

"It took a long time for us to get where we are today and there won't be a quick fix."

New Brunswick has reported at least 17 deaths related to opioids between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year.

With national attention on the opioid crisis, the province has started measuring opioid overdoses in near-real time, collecting numbers from ambulances and hospital emergency rooms.

It has also established a working group on how to tackle the opioid problem, but public health officials haven't revealed the strategy to the public yet.

Earlier this year, the New Brunswick Medical Society said it launched education programs to help doctors understand more about opioid prescribing and the impact of long-term use.

Part of the problem is the lack of a strategy around how to deal with chronic pain, New Brunswick Medical Society CEO Anthony Knight has said.