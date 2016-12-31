In its second year back in action in Saint John, Operation Red Nose has seen more people phoning for a ride.

The free service offers teams of volunteers who will respond to a call from a reveller who has had too much to drink. An Operation Red Nose vehicle will drive a partier home in their own vehicle so they don't get behind the wheel.

Ahead of what will likely be a busy New Year's Eve, Paul Boudreau, the co-chair of the Greater Saint John area chapter, said the number of people calling has increased significantly.

Wedding party using service

"We have had a lot of growth over our first year back last year," he said. "We're up to just shy of 200 rides this year. We did 170 last year."

Boudreau said several groups, including a wedding party, have reached out this week to use the service. With higher demand, Operation Red Nose put out its own call for more volunteers to keep up.

Boudreau said he was encouraged to see the number of people calling in.

"It's fantastic," he said. "It really just shows that people are trying to be more responsible to make sure they get home safely to their families."

Donations to children's charity

A major draw to the program, Boudreau said, is the support the group gives to a local children's charity. The service is free, but riders can donate to PRO-Kids, which helps underprivileged children in the area.

"About 99 per cent of people that actually call us, already have the donation ready to give to us when we pick them up," he said.

Goal of $5,000

The group set a goal of raising $5,000, Boudreau said.

"We're expecting that tonight should help us eclipse that mark and raise more money."

The number of people volunteering has also gone up this year. Boudreau said many of the volunteers from the 2015 season encouraged their friends and family to help out.

The Saint John chapter of Operation Red Nose is one of only a handful in the region, including three chapters in northern New Brunswick. Similar programs in some other Maritime cities folded after failing to find sponsors or financial support. Boudreau said a strong volunteer committee is the key to making it work.

"We are certainly dedicated to making this a long-lasting program," he said.