It looks like the weather will cooperate with New Brunswick's New Year's Eve celebrations Saturday.

At least compared with what we've seen in the last few days.

Environment Canada's forecast for most of the province Saturday calls for sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures staying above -10 C.

It will be a little windy, with gusts up to 20 km/h.

Some regions are expected get some snow or freezing rain later in the evening, but hopefully it will hold off until 2017.

New Year's Day will be warmer, Environment Canada says. Temperature will hover around 0 C — which will be nice if you plan to attend some levees.