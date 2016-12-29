Saint John

New Year's Eve at Market Square. This is Saint John's biggest NYE celebration, and it starts early: live music at the Saint John Free Public Library at 11 a.m, a public swim at the Aquatic Centre from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., a matinee Saint John Sea Dogs game at 2 p.m., and free guided trolley rides through the uptown. Grown-ups can stick around the boardwalk for live tunes from Matt Mays, the MotorLeague, Adam Baldwin, David in the Dark and others, with standup comedian James Mullinger the MC. Fireworks at midnight: party until the wee hours.

Fredericton will have two fireworks displays on New Year's Eve: one at 8 p.m. for the kids, and one at midnight. (CBC)

Rock 'n' Roll Legends Dance Party. Bust out your blue suede shoes and Buddy Holly glasses for this one: local acts pay homage to Elvis, Roy Orbison and Mr. Holly starting at 8 p.m. at the Qplex. Video dance party on the big screen, with tunes by DJ Phil Hunter, hors d'oeuvres, and prize giveaways throughout the evening. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $40.

This year's party at the QPlex will feature tributes to Elvis, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison. (Wikipedia)

Rockin' Eve. High-energy cover band Radio Factory hits the 3 Mile's Function Junction stage at 9 p.m. doing its own versions of classic rock hits from AC/DC to ZZ Top. Tickets are $16 and available at the 3 Mile, Green Lee Shoe, Imperial Theatre and Hampton Ultramar.​

Soul Time at the Dime. If you haven't yet checked out Saint John's newest, hippest vinyl bar, The Five and Dime, do so on New Year's Eve: grab a beer in the elegantly distressed environments of this Grannan Street joint and groove to DJ Damon. He'll be spinning into 2017 with rare and mainstsream '60s R&B, soul, pop and jazz scoured from record bins throughout the eastern states.

Mispec Polar Dip. If you need something a little more bracing that a mayor's levee on New Year's Day, a freezing cold dip in the Atlantic might be just the cure for that headache. Every year, as many as 300 people show up, without fail, at noon sharp to run down the frozen beach and into the water — no matter if the temperature is -35 or 11 (either of which is possible.) Bring your own parka and thermos of something hot. The rest is free, if you can work up the courage. Check out this drone's-eye view of the 2015 dip.

Hardy Mispec Polar dippers gettin' 'er done at the 2015 swim. The event is held annually at noon. (Photo by Craig Wilson)

Rothesay Mayor's Levee. Rothesay Mayor Dr. Nancy Grant and council open the doors at Rothesay Town Hall for the annual levee from noon to 2 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., everyone from seniors to burly teens is invited to enjoy a free skate on the Rothesay Common — or, in case of rain, at the Rothesay Arena.

Skating on the Rothesay Common will be part of the fun at the town's annual Mayor's Levee. (CBC)

Saint John Mayor's Levee. Mayor Don Darling and members of council will enjoy some light refreshments and extend their good wishes to Saint Johners at this annual meet and greet. Stop by the Ludlow Room, on the eighth floor of City Hall in Saint John between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Fredericton

Canada 150th Kickoff. The coming year marks the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation: ring it in at Officers' Square with free hot cider and a cash craft beer garden starting at 4:30 p.m. with a battle of the bands between Fredericton and Leo Hayes high schools, all the way to 10:30, when headliner Joel Plaskett & the Emergency take the stage. Live music is also happening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wilmot United Church and the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. Not one, but two rounds of fireworks over the St. John River: the first at 8 p.m., the second at midnight (of course).

Most bars and nightclubs in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John will host special events to ring in 2017. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

New Year's Eve with Pretty in Pink. Last year more than 500 people showed up for the annual shindig at the Convention Centre in downtown Fredericton. Runs from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with live music from '80s cover band Pretty in Pink starting at 9:15 p.m. Advance tickets are $40 at Read's Newsstand, or $50 at the door.

Boom! Fredericton's most bumpin' boutique dance club is hosting a Great Gatsby-themed dance party this year. Don your flapper dresses and fedoras and dance all night. Balloon drop at midnight. Do be careful with those special $7 triple cocktails on offer all night from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

In terms of headline acts, New Brunswickers have their choice of seeing Dean Brody in Moncton, Joel Plaskett in Fredericton, or Matt Mays in Saint John. (iStock)

New Year's Family Levee and Free Skate. Mayor Mike O'Brien and city councillors host this family-friendly, free event on Jan. 1, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Take a spin on the ice or walking trail, and enjoy light refreshments, while quantities last. Music by local artists.

Moncton

Dean Brody headlines at Casino New Brunswick on New Year's Eve joined by Tristan Horncastle and Ivan Daigle. (Casino NB)

New Year's Eve with Dean Brody. Country fans, take note. Casino New Brunswick presents two-time JUNO and nine-time CCMA Award winner Dean Brody, rising star Tristan She Brings the Beer Horncastle, and Canada's Got Talent contestant Ivan Daigle. Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. 19 and up only. Tickets $79.95. Reserved seating is sold out already, but some general admission tickets still available.

La Teraz. The third annual dinner and dance party features inventive eats ranging from Dorito-crusted tiger shrimp with chili lime aioli to bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin with garlic mousse potatoes and blackberry demi-glace. Dance off all three courses at the after-party featuring DJ Molex. Tickets are $50 for just the dinner, accompanied by live jazz,or $80 for the whole night, which includes party favours and champagne toast.

Dress up and dance all night. ((Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters))



Triangles. Moncton's long-running gay bar hosts its usual Saturday night video dance party with an extra-sparkly New Year's Twist. Retro and top-40 hits and a chance to get your groove on with like-minded folks. Happy Hour beer and bar shots plus our house shooter specials: $4.75 until midnight. Doors at 9:00 p.m.: $6 bucks after 11 p.m.

Plan B. The Hub City's go-to live venue, Plan B, hosts musicians 7 nights a weeK: the special New Year's celebration features live DJ sets from Homegrown Sound Crew. A bevvy of Moncton-area DJs, including the enigmatically-named TROUBLESUm and KhEv, are set to spin dancey, trippy electronic jams from 10 p.m. until the wee hours.

Shediac Mayor's Levee. Head to the Shediac Multipurpose Centre for the New Year's Day Levee from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to meet up with mayor Jacques LeBlanc and council. Light refreshments, free, fun for the whole family.