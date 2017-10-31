Saint John's backlogged family court could see some relief with the appointment of Chantal Daigle to the Court of Queen's Bench.

The federal justice department made the announcement earlier in October but there's still no date set for Daigle's swearing-in.

Daigle is a resident of Quispamsis, law school graduate from the University of New Brunswick and a former partner at Stewart McKelvey, according to the government's release.

"Fluently bilingual, Justice Daigle has conducted cases in both official languages before all levels of court in New Brunswick," the statement said.

Lawyers welcome news

"I think I can speak for the Saint John bar when I say that everybody is thrilled and excited that we have a third judge," said Hampton-based lawyer Carley Parish.

In Saint John, the wait time for a single full-day hearing on a non-urgent private divorce or custody matter has now reached 18 months.

"We were into 2019 for dates," said Parish.

"Even for simple things, like an hour motion to deal with child support."

The Law Society of New Brunswick had described the delays as unacceptable.

Another vacancy created

Questions are now being raised about who will replace Daigle in her role as case management master.

The last time the job was vacated in December 2014, it wasn't filled on a permanent basis for more than a year.

"The case management master is extremely important in Saint John," said Parish.

The position was created in 2010 as part of a family court pilot project to help improve timely access to justice.

The case management master can resolve disputes in less time than a full trial.

He or she can render interim orders on custody, access, child support and spousal support.

The role was established in response to an increasing number of litigants who were representing themselves.

"If people are self-represented, it helps get disclosure. It helps put out timelines to exchange documents," said Parish.

Parish says there is a concern if the job isn't filled expediently, new delays will arise.

First N.B. judicial appointment made under reform

Daigle is the first New Brunswick judge to be appointed under Ottawa's reformed judicial appointment process, which aims to promote diversity on the bench.

She is one of five new appointments in the Maritimes.

Already, the Atlantic Provinces Trial Lawyers Association has raised concerns about these new appointments, describing then as lacking in diversity when measured by work experience, clientele and firm culture.

"Since the federal government's announcement of a new process that would emphasize 'transparency, merit and diversity,' three of the five appointments in the Maritimes were selected from the private bar of each province," wrote APTLA president Brian Hebert in an open letter to Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

"These appointments all came from the same regional law firm [Stewart McKelvey] and all three appointees specialized in the practice of insurance defence,"

Under the new judicial appointment process, applications must be vetted by newly constituted judicial advisory committees, made up of seven members representing the bench, the bar and the general public.

Ottawa came under fire for being slow to announce these committees in jurisdictions across Canada. New Brunswick's committee was just named in June.