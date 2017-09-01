It is one of the busiest moving times of the year in New Brunswick's capital city and if you tried to book a moving company this week, you may have been out of luck.

With students arriving for university and college, military families leaving the area and people heading to other locations for work, movers are especially busy on the first day of the month.

Here's some advice from the professionals1:13

Those movers have lots of tips to help anyone tackling a shuffle from one location to another.

"If you don't have any friends, buy a pickup because they will come out of the woodwork fast," said Troy Clayton.

Many do call upon friends to help them out but sometimes you end up doing it on your own, as Clayton and his partner did on one move.

"I learned I had a good woman. We did it all, just the two of us."

Dos and don'ts

Mike Augustine has been working as a mover with Hoyt's for 11 years and had some tips for moving dos and don'ts.

"The best season for moving, I'd say, is late fall because it's a little cooler for us and it's not as busy," he said.

Packing your stuff in garbage bags for a move is a big no-no, says Mike Augustine. (CBC)

Augustine said the worst time is late spring because of the soft ground.

When asked what people should do to prepare for moving, he said, "Make sure everything is ready to go the day of the move."

Augustine added people shouldn't be still packing when the movers arrive.

He said boxes shouldn't be too heavy but they should be full enough to be easily stacked in the moving truck.

What about putting everything in garbage bags?

"That's a no-no," Augustine said. "We did a move a couple of months ago. There was no boxes, they packed everything in garbage bags. We felt like garbage men."

Stressful time

Danny Hansen says if you haven't used something in a long time, give it away rather than packing it up. (CBC)

Danny Hansen has been in the moving business for 34 years and he says moving can be hard on people for many different reasons.

"The house sale might not have gone right or they lost their best friend, the kids are not happy with the parents because they have to go to a new school."

He said movers are there to try and help make things easier but added the client has to do their part as well.

Hansen emphasized getting organized and also suggested doing some decluttering before starting to pack.

He said people are accumulating more and more stuff over the years, meaning movers are now moving double what they did years ago.

"If you have something you haven't used in a while, give it to someone who will use it," he said.