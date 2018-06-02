Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist dies after collision with taxi in Miramichi

A 70-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle was rear-ended by a taxi on the King George Highway in Miramichi, N.B., on Friday, police say.

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
The accident happened on the King George Highway near the George Street intersection in Miramichi. (Google Maps)

The motorcycle and taxi, belonging to a local taxi company, were travelling eastbound near the George Street intersection at the time of the collision, according to a news release from Miramichi police.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries a short time later, the release stated.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The highway was closed for three hours following the accident.

Miramichi police and accident reconstruction specialists are investigating.

