After significant interest in a Saint John program intended to increase the curb appeal of properties, the city's growth committee has opted to increase the program's budget.

The program offers homeowners a 35 per cent rebate, up to $4,000, for the cost of improving their facades and landscaping. In its first year, city planner Jody Kliffer said it had 15 applicants, a number it matched in its second year.

While driving along Duke Street in the city's south peninsula, Kliffer pointed out some of the gems that have been helped by the beautification program.

Saint John city planner Jody Kliffer says putting more money in the beautification fund helps not only homeowners, but the city as well. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"That used to be the worst house on this two-block stretch," he said, looking at a stylish home.

The home was a recipient of the south end beautification grant last year and now Kliffer said it is among the nicest on the block.

This year, the growth committee's budget of $50,000 was quickly exhausted by increased demand. With 16 homes already given various amounts of money for renovations, the committee voted this week to extend the program's budget by another $25,000.

12 more get funding

Another 12 applicants will now have the opportunity to take advantage of the funding to spruce up their homes. Kliffer said there will be more chances for others to get on a wait list for next year.

While the committee may be dipping into its reserve budget, Kliffer said the results are paying off.

Grants to homeowners from the Saint John growth committee are helping homes get some TLC. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"You can see the difference when you walk through the south end, uptown, Waterloo Village areas," Kliffer said.

In many areas he said, it's easy to spot homes which have replaced their siding or improved the landscaping.

"I think there's been a huge visible difference" said Kliffer.

Chance of expansion

Jeff McLennan is a homeowner taking advantage of the beautification program this year. The grant gave him close to $2,500, which he put towards a larger renovation project. McLennan said it was the right incentive for him and his wife.

Jeff McLennan is using his grant money to help with a renovation project. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"My wife and I have been thinking about doing this and this made it all the more easier that the city got involved."

William Leaman, owner of Ting Painting, said he has already been hired by about six homeowners who have taken advantage of the grant. Each can be awarded a maximum of $4,000, but Leaman said many of his contracts are for much more.

"I would say most of them average between $8,000 and $20,000," he said. "The $20,000 one was an extensive repair, paint removal and sanding."

Kliffer said while the research behind the program indicated the south end as the best recipient for the grants, there is a chance it could expand to others in the future.