Police are searching for a man they say robbed the X-Clusive Boutique on Mountain Road in Moncton on Friday night. (Codiac RCMP)

Police are searching for a man who robbed an adult entertainment store in Moncton on Friday.

RCMP say the man entered the X-Clusive Boutique on Mountain Road in Moncton threatening to use a firearm. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

The suspect was approximately 5-foot-10, with a slim build, wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on this suspect or this crime, is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.