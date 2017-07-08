Two RCMP officers were injured Saturday morning in Moncton, N.B., while arresting a man with a knife.

According to Staff Sgt. James Bates, a man with a knife entered a restaurant on Killam Drive. Bates said there was no indication that the man was trying to rob the restaurant.

"They weren't stabbed. It was just in the process of the arrest. And, both members had fairly minor injuries," he said.

The officers were treated and released from hospital.

Bates added that the man appeared to require medical attention related to mental health. He was also taken to hospital for treatment. The incident lasted between three and 10 minutes.

Bates said it wasn't known at this time if charges were going to be laid.