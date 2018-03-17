A Moncton-based tech startup has launched a new app it hopes will help people manage their spending habits.

Quber was a finalist in the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation competition last year, and last week it was made available to download free on Android and Apple devices.

Co-founder Jen Leger says based on your spending habits, you can set challenges for yourself and get notifications throughout the month to keep you motivated.

'A lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck ... So we wanted to see how we could solve that problem.' — Jen Leger

"A lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck. It's quite a big problem in Canada and globally. So we wanted to see how we could solve that problem," Leger told CBC's Information Morning Moncton.

"You go and buy your coffee but you don't realize how much it adds up to every month. So when you see that accumulated total, and even see every day, 'OK I've spent this much, maybe I should cut back here because you're reminded of the things you really want to save for."

Leger said because the app is connected to your bank account, it went through extensive security tests to make it "bank-type" secure.

She said the company has already created six full-time jobs for Moncton.