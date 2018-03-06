Progressive Conservatives in Moncton are buzzing about someone they consider a star candidate for their party in this fall's election.

Lawyer Moira Kelly Murphy met with PC supporters Monday night to tell them she will seek the party nomination in Moncton South, where she'd be trying to unseat Liberal Finance Minister Cathy Rogers.

Adding to the frisson of excitement is that Kelly Murphy is the spouse of former Liberal cabinet minister Mike Murphy, who ran for the Liberal leadership in 2012 against future premier Brian Gallant.

"She's a top-notch candidate even without her association with Mike Murphy," said Charles Doucet, a former NDP candidate in Moncton who has now joined the PC party.

'Shot in the arm'

He said word of her decision has been "a shot in the arm" for Moncton-area Tories.

"I let it slip to a few people around me and nobody could believe it."

Doucet posted the news of her candidacy on Facebook on Monday night, along with photos from the evening gathering.

Worst-kept secret for weeks, but no one would confirm; now former NDP candidate Charles Doucet says on FB that lawyer Moira Kelly Murphy will run for PCs in Moncton South. pic.twitter.com/9jPZxuSnKk — @poitrasCBC

"I can't imagine this is a secret anymore," he said. "I don't think I let the cat out of the bag."

Kelly Murphy did not respond to calls and emails Tuesday seeking her comment.

New to Twitter

She created a Twitter account last month and has used it mainly to criticize Gallant's Liberal government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal administration in Ottawa.

Doucet said about 30 to 40 people attended the Monday night event, including several PC MLAs and some Liberals.

The Moncton South PC nominating convention is scheduled for March 26 and the deadline for candidates to officially declare is March 12.

Rogers won the seat in 2014 with 45 per cent of the vote, defeating the incumbent PC MLA Sue Stultz by more than 600 votes.