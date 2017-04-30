Shediac RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 32-year-old Cap-Pelé woman.

Robyn Savoury is believed to have left her Cap-Pelé residence with a woman driving a dark-coloured SUV at approximately 5:30 a.m. on April 22, police said. She has not been seen or been in contact with friends or family since.

A message posted to her Facebook account on April 21 mentions that she was heading to Moncton. Police said it's possible she may have gone to Ontario.

Tattoo with words 'Mom and Dad'

Savoury is approximately five-foot-four and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds. Her hair was recently bright pink.

She has tattoos, including a heart with a rose and the words "Mom and Dad" on her right shoulder, three butterflies on her left shoulder, and a Winnie the Pooh head, also on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information on Savoury's whereabouts is asked to contact the Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151.