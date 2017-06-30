A Moncton couple who wanted to enjoy the Canada Day festivities are criticizing the city's decision to not have Codiac Transit's accessible buses running on July 1. Ability Transit is also not running.

Laurie Dauphinee said his wife, Eileen uses a wheelchair, and they were planning to attend the Canada 150 events happening downtown on Saturday. But with no accessible buses, transportation options are limited.

'I just feel like they don't want me around in my wheelchair.' - Eileen Dauphinee

It annoys me that this wasn't even a thought that crossed anybody's mind — anybody that's in a position to do something about it." said Dauphinee.

"If we're pushing the country as hard as we are with equal rights, and all the rest of it then I think there could have been at least a minimal amount of transportation made available."

The couple lives near the Moncton Hospital so Dauphinee said walking would be difficult, especially if it rains.

They own a car but worried they'd have to park blocks from the event.

No money for transportation

Dauphinee said a lot of money went into planning the Canada 150 celebrations and some of it should have been set aside for transportation.

"I don't think it's really that costly, the federal government put $300,000 in on top of what the city put into it I think they could have afforded a couple of bucks for a drive."

Eileen Dauphinee said she feels excluded.

"I just feel like they don't want me around in my wheelchair," she said. "You're not welcome. We hide wheelchairs."

Taxis offered as option

City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc said in a written statement to CBC News that the policy under consideration.

"Codiac Transpo does not offer service during public Holidays," LeBlanc said. "We have been asked to look into possibly offering service on holidays in the future.

"For now, we can offer calling two taxi companies that offer wheelchair service."

A city spokesperson says Codiac Transpo does not offer service during public holidays but may consider it in the future.

Fredericton Transit does not offer service on Canada Day, but in Saint John, buses are running on the schedule for Sunday service — six routes, free of charge.

Laurie said things could have been better organized in Moncton.

"I think they could have made some arrangement to at least have something on," he said.

"You know, we're not asking the whole fleet to go out or all of Ability Transit's buses, but they could have had at least one of something going and allow people some information about it so they could do something."

Help from Moncton Market

The Dauphinees are regulars Saturday at the Moncton Market, where Eileen writes children's books and paints and does graphic art.

When the market manager heard about their plight, she offered them a reserved parking spot.

The couple are overjoyed they'll be able to attend the Canada 150 celebrations.

But Laurie said there are still many disabled people who won't have transportation.

"They are sitting at home maybe wondering what's happening, what would it be like, and they can't go," he said.