Man, 18, charged after bear repellent sprayed at Moncton fair

An 18-year-old Dieppe man has been arrested after several people were sprayed with bear repellent Friday night at a Moncton fair featuring amusement rides and cotton candy.

Codiac RCMP responded to a call at the fairgrounds on Mountain Round at about 10:30 p.m.

Nathan Smithers, the manager of East Coast Amusements, which operates the fair, said he called 911 when he saw a man bothering another person near one of the amusement rides.

"We were going to have these people removed before it escalated and unfortunately it escalated faster than the cops could get here," he said.

Paramedics treated several people at the scene. Some were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The 18 year old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, RCMP said in a news release. He remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on Tuesday. RCMP said the investigation is continuing, and ask anyone with information to call the Codiac detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Codiac RCMP question an unidentified male Friday night at the carnival grounds in Moncton. (Wade Perry/Submitted)

Smithers said the fair will remain open as scheduled until Sunday night.

"We're not going to let one bad element ruin it for everybody else," he said.

Smithers said he appreciates the work of the police and first responders. He said it's the first time he's seen an incident like this in the 12 years he's been with the fair.

"There's always kids that want to fight with each other and that kind of stuff and we'll remove them and get the RCMP to come down if we can't, but nothing like this has ever happened."