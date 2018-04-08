Moncton airport wants your say in new 20-year master plan

The Greater Moncton Airport Authority is looking to revamp with a new 20-year "master plan" and wants your help to do it.

According to the airport's website, it's been roughly 10 years since the last update. The airport authority is now drafting a 2018-2038 plan that includes infrastructure and facility improvements such as public parking, runways and taxiways and access roads.

To help gather public input, the airport has launched an online survey that's been filled out by nearly 200 people so far, says Bernard LeBlanc, president and CEO of the airport authority.

"The airport's been in its present format for just over 20 years now, so this is probably the third master plan," he told Information Morning Moncton.

"One of the things that's changed over the years is to really try and factor in what the local population is seeking as well as the stakeholders at the airport."

Survey closes Sunday

LeBlanc said that between the airport's open house in February and the online survey, they've already had a great showing of input so far but that they're still looking for more voices to help draft the plan.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and asks questions about noise and environmental concerns, parking issues, recommendations on improvements to the air terminal building itself, land development and more.

Bernard LeBlanc, President and CEO of The Greater Moncton International Airport Authority says they are asking airport users to fill out a survey to help them draft their 20 year master plan. 11:30

The airport authority encourages all types of suggestions, LeBlanc said.

"It can be different types of input, and what we have to do is take it all and say 'OK, where should we put our priorities for the next 20 years,'" he said.

​The survey closes on Sunday, however, there is another open house scheduled for May, LeBlanc said.

Visit the airport's website for more information on the airport's 2018-2038 master plan.