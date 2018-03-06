Bradley White, 15 was reported missing on March 4 in Moncton. (RCMP)

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Bradley White.

White was last seen Sunday on Fernwood Avenue in Moncton and was reported missing later the same day.

RCMP say they have checked several leads but without success.

White is five feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes, the police description says.

When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a black hat with a Toronto Raptors emblem on it, and brown shoes.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 506-857-2400.