RCMP looking for missing 78-year-old New Brunswick man

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who was last seen on Wednesday.

Francis Thériault, 78, was reported missing Friday, although he was last seen Wednesday afternoon in his hometown of Landry Office, N.B.

Thériault is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short grey hair, green eyes and he wears prescription glasses.

RCMP say he could be driving a 1997 maroon GMC Savana van with the New Brunswick plate JCU 731.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Caraquet detatchment at 1-506-726-5222.