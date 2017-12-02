St. Stephen RCMP are looking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Harvey, N.B.

RCMP are looking for the public's help to find Shawna Blair, 15, of Harvey, N.B. (RCMP)

Shawna Blair's family reported her missing to police Nov. 30. They said they've had some communication with her through social media, but have not seen her since Nov. 24.

Family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Shawna Blair is described as white, 5 feet tall, approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown coat, leggings, black boots and carrying a plaid backpack.

RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shawna Blair to contact the St. Stephen RCMP Detachment at 506-466-7030.