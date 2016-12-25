Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy from Moncton.

Zackery Hill was last seen by family on Dec. 22. Police have been making efforts to locate him through known friends and acquaintances, but so far have been unable to do so, and want to confirm his safety.

He is described as 5-foot-2 and weighing about 104 lbs. He has green eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information on Zackery's whereabouts, or who may have seen him since Dec. 22, is asked to contact Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.