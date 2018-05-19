Gagetown businesses set up 'mini farmer's market,' raising spirits amid the flood

Like the wreck of the Mary Ellen Carter in Stan Rogers' iconic song, the Village of Gagetown, N.B., will "rise again," says local chef Thane Mallory.

In light of the disastrous flooding in New Brunswick, he and several others in Gagetown set up a "mini farmer's market" on Front Street for Saturdays and Sundays to help raise spirits amid the crisis.

This weekend is the second edition of the market and Mallory says it's critical for business owners and residents to get out, enjoy the sun and just take a break from dealing with the flood.

"Last weekend was incredibly therapeutic for everyone because it was just to get out, to enjoy some sunshine, to visually see the water go down at a rapid pace," he told Shift: N.B. host Vanessa Vander Valk.

"You kind of forget about everything for the time that you were there at the market."

All businesses 'having a tough time'

Mallory's own business, Gulliver's World Cafe, wasn't damaged as badly as some. He said if he's "incredibly optimistic," he may be able to open his doors in another three weeks.

Others, however, are starting back at "square one," he said.

Those whose businesses flooded badly lost their products, or have had to rewire their buildings, he said.

"We already missed Mother's Day … and we're coming into the May long weekend which is traditionally the kickoff of the season in Gagetown, so all the businesses on Front Street are having a tough time," he said.

Front Street in Gagetown was decimated by flooding, as seen in this photo taken earlier this month. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

But no one is giving up just yet.

Mallory said four businesses participated in the mini farmer's market last weekend, with perhaps even more on board this time around.

On the menu this weekend are Mexican flautas with veggie rice, bratwurst burgers with perogies, Shanghai currie noodles, deep-fried candy bars and more.

They're all sorts of "street foods from around the world which are a fun diversion," he said. "It's stuff that I don't get to cook very often, so it's a really good mental vacation."

For him and other businesses, he said, the mini farmers market serves as a reminder that "disasters hit all over the world and people do rise again."