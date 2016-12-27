A 17-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a workplace accident at a Groupe Savoie plant in Saint-Quentin, located in northern New Brunswick.

Wanny Pelletier died Monday at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, four days after his leg was caught in a conveyor.

Groupe Savoie is a producer of hardwood products with facilities in Kedgwick, N.B., Moncton, N.B., and Nova Scotia.

Its facilities in Saint-Quentin include two sawmills, a pallet plant, a component plant, a pellet plant and dry kilns.

It's not yet known what caused the Dec. 22 accident. It remains under investigation by the RCMP and WorkSafeNB, the province's workplace safety agency.

Saint-Quentin Mayor Nicole Somers said she was saddened by the news.

"I am very sorry for the loss of this child," Somers said in French. "Everyone is touched. He was a child who was in school and had a large circle of friends."

The town's high school, Polyvalente A.-J.-Savoie, has invited students, staff and the community to remember Pelletier in a ceremony Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.