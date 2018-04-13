New Brunswick to hire 25 medical specialists at cost of $31M

New Brunswick plans to hire 25 new medical specialists at an estimated cost of $31 million annually, Premier Brian Gallant announced on Friday morning.

Adding more specialists to the health care system will reduce wait times, he told the crowd gathered in the light court of the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Recruitment will begin immediately with a goal of filling all of the positions this fiscal year, starting with a cardiologist at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Gallant said.

The distribution of the remainder of the positions will be decided based on provincial vacancies identified by the regional health authorities and the Department of Health, he said.

"These new specialists will help the province provide optimal care and support for New Brunswick's aging population and enhance access to care overall," Dr. Dharm Singh, the New Brunswick Medical Society president, said in a statement.

The additional specialists will also help create a better work-life balance for existing physicians coping with heavier workloads because of shortages, he said.

In February, the provincial government announced plans to create 25 new family doctor positions over the next year at an estimated cost of $15 million, despite having the same number of current vacancies for family physicians in the province.

The province expects about 20,000 New Brunswickers who don't currently have a family doctor could have access to one once those positions are filled.