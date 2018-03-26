Marissa Shephard's murder trial in connection with the 2015 death of Moncton teen Baylee Wylie will resume on Monday.

The 22-year-old is on trial for first-degree murder and arson with disregard for life.

The court saw several witnesses take the stand on Friday, including a key Crown witness who refused to testify twice last week.

Devin Morningstar,20, was called to the stand on Friday afternoon and Justice Zoël Dionne asked if he would take an oath on the Bible or make a solemn affirmation.

Devin Morningstar was called to testify at the trial twice last week, and refused both times. (Facebook)

"I still choose neither," said Morningstar, who also refused to testify on Wednesday.

The court heard from Lorina Van Nieuw Amerongen, who testified Friday morning about a jailhouse clash she said she had with Shephard.

Shephard, who has been in custody for more than two years, is being held at the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi.

Van Nieuw Amerongen, who served a five-month sentence at the jail for theft and identified Shephard in the courtroom, said she was sitting on a couch one day in Unit 5 of the jail with two other women, when she overheard Shephard make an offensive comment.

​The court also heard from Charles LeBlanc, the division chief with the Moncton Fire Department, who was declared an expert in origin or cause of fire. LeBlanc was called in to examine the scene on Dec. 17, 2015.

Testimony at the trial of Marissa Shephard started on March 12th. (Andrew Robson )

The body of the 18-year-old Wylie was discovered by firefighters in Shephard's burned-out New Brunswick Housing unit at 96 Sumac St. on Dec. 17, 2015.

Crown prosecutors Annie St. Jacques and Eric Lalonde started calling witnesses on March 12.

The trial is expected to last until May or June.