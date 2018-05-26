Skip to Main Content
Fredericton student faces stiff competition at national geographic tourney

Notifications

Fredericton student faces stiff competition at national geographic tourney

Nicholas Hume, a Grade 8 student from Fredericton, will be competing against 19 other students from across Canada in the Canadian Geographic Challenge in Ottawa from May 26-28.

'Most of the people are [from] high schools,' says Nicholas Hume about the other competitors

CBC News ·
Nicholas Hume, a Grade 8 student from Fredericton, says his social studies teacher 'saw promise' in him. (CBC)

From Montana to Moscow, Brisbane to Banff and everywhere in between, one New Brunswick student knows every inch of the globe and this weekend he'll be tested on it.

Nicholas Hume, a Grade 8 student from Fredericton, will be competing against 19 other Canadian students in the Canadian Geographic Challenge in Ottawa from May 26-28.

The competition pits young geographers against each other in a three-day event to take home the national championship and a $5,000 grand prize.

Growing up, Hume said he always had little "obsessions" with dinosaurs and outer space, but nothing ever grabbed his attention like an atlas.

"I've never held on to something for this long," he told CBC's Shift N.B. "This could be something I could use."

And so he did, particularly after having a chat with his social studies teacher at the beginning of this school year.

"I had never had a social studies class before and I thought it was very important that she knew I liked geography," he said. "And she saw promise."

'Nervous' but ready to compete

Hume wrote the school-level test, then after passing that he had to complete the provincial challenge before being selected as one of the 20 national finalists.

He said he'll be one of the youngest students at the competition.

I'm nervous, so I'm studying a lot.— Nicholas Hume

"Most of the people are [from] high schools and private schools in Ontario," he said. "I'm nervous, so I'm studying a lot and mostly what I struggle with is physical geography."

The national championship ends Monday.

Though the first two rounds of the competition are private, the third round, which has more of a game show-like format according to the challenge website, will be live streamed online.

Nicholas Hume knows much of the world by heart. The Grade 8 student from Fredericton is fascinated with maps and facts about the world. Which is why he's one of only 20 students, and one of the youngest, to head to the Canadian Geographic Challenge in Ottawa this weekend. 10:27

With files from Shift: New Brunswick

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us