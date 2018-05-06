Maple syrup producers in N.B. to have better access to quality testing

Maple syrup producers across New Brunswick will soon have better access to independent quality testing for their syrup.

The New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association is starting a pilot project with the Centre of Excellence for Agricultural and Biotechnological Sciences in Grand Falls to allow producers to quality test their tree-tapped goods to look into such things as colour grading, flavour defects and more.

"It's a thriving industry and our members have asked us to better equip them and enable them to have their syrup tested," said Louise Poitras, the association's executive director.

New Brunswick has approximately 2.2 million taps producing 6.6 millions pounds of maple syrup.

Poitras told Shift N.B. host Vanessa Vander Valk that the association has grown from 15 to 150 producers since 2003 and that members have been asking for this type of service for some time.

The quality testing won't be available quite yet, however, as the association will spend the next two years developing a process on how the syrup will be tested and then they'll have to purchase the equipment to do it, she said.

By the third year, they'll be ready to start testing maple syrup for their producers.

'It's very important when you export your product'

The testing is important, especially when it comes to exporting the maple syrup to other countries, Poitras said.

"When it comes time for grading, for example, on traceability, it's very important when you export your product. There's some countries out there with very strict quality control," she said.

"The syrup needs to comply to those regulations. In order to do that, we need a laboratory like CCNB to arrive at those conclusions and make sure that our syrup has that quality."

Rivers Keirstead of Elmhurst Outdoors near Kingston, N.B., collects sap from a maple tree. New Brunswick has approximately 2.2 million taps producing 6.6 millions pounds of maple syrup. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Most of the syrup is sold to larger companies, Poitras said.

She said producers can run into conflicts with buyers when, for example, there is a question about whether a syrup is amber or gold. Producers "didn't have any way to go" because there was no way of proving conclusively which grade it was and buyers would have the final say, she said.

"Now they're going to have a choice, they're going to rely on the third party and things will be much smoother, if you want, in the process of selling maple syrup."

Poitras said Quebec is the only other province with an independent entity that grades maple syrup.