Fluctuating temperatures, including some unseasonably mild weather, has some maple syrup producers starting their season early for the third year in a row in New Brunswick.

Heather Fraser runs the Moncton Maple Sugar Camp, and while it's only late February, she said the sap is running and she's already started tapping trees.

"It's the earliest that we've ever been tapped in. … It's just the erratic change. From one minute it's minus 10 and then the next it's plus 10," she told Shift New Brunswick.

"So that big shift has got the trees just a little confused in what to be doing right now."

This would be the third straight early season for maple syrup farmers in the province and another early season for those in Nova Scotia.

One maple syrup farmer in Nova Scotia said he's tapped roughly 17,000 trees so far, producing about 375 litres of maple sap.

A Prince Edward Island maple syrup farmer said it was still a bit too early to tell whether they'll see an early season.

​As a result of the weather, Fraser is starting to make use of some of the roughly 2,000 taps the sugar camp has.

"Last spring was not the best and it's just like any type of farm project, you rely on Mother Nature totally," she said.

"We're hopeful that this year will be good, it won't warm up too quickly."