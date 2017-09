Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in Eel River Crossing. (CBC)

Police are investigating a collision in Eel River Crossing that killed a 37-year-old man from the Val D'amour area.

The victim was driving a motorcycle in the community south of Dalhousie, when the crash happened on Principale Street at 5:30 p.m., police said.

The male driver of the truck was not injured.