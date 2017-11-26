A 37-year-old Canada Post mail carrier from Campbellton, N.B., is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Friday, according to an RCMP news release.

Northeast District RCMP responded the a crash on Vanier Street, in Campbellton, just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday and determined a car had changed lanes and struck a man delivering mail on the side of the road.

The man was taken to hospital in Campbellton and later airlifted to hospital in Moncton with life-threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague, his family, friends and co-workers," wrote a Canada Post spokesperson in an emailed statement.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old man from Dalhousie, N.B., was arrested and remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Campbellton on Monday.