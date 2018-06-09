Madeleine Dubé appointed VP of University of Moncton's Edmundston campus

Longtime Progressive Conservative MLA Madeleine Dubé has been appointed the vice-president of the University of Moncton's Edmundston campus.

Dubé has been the MLA for Edmundston-Madawaska Centre since 1999 and is currently the Opposition house leader.

In February, Dubé announced she would not run for re-election in the Sept. 24 election. She is the PC's only francophone MLA.

Along with holding several cabinet posts as an MLA, Dube has been recognized for her social work. In 2014, she won a national award for outstanding service from the Canadian Association of Social Workers.

Her appointment at the University of Moncton takes effect July 1. She replaces Pierrette Fortin, who was appointed interim vice-president following the departure of Jacques-Paul Couturier, now interim president and vice-chancellor of the university.